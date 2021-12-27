Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

