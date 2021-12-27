Critical Comparison: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) versus Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Summer Infant alerts:

This table compares Summer Infant and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $155.30 million 0.16 -$1.10 million ($0.73) -15.33 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 6.37 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summer Infant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Summer Infant and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.05% 40.99% 3.15% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Summer Infant beats Dogness (International) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.