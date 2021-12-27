CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,220,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,708 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 0.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $214,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

