CUTcoin (CUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,692.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.32 million and $3,692.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00231164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00037640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003262 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.17 or 0.00531979 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00079675 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,558,269 coins and its circulating supply is 152,558,269 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

