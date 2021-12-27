CVCoin Price Up 147.2% This Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 107.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 147.2% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $90,828.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
