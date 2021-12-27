D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s (NASDAQ:HEPS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 28th. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had issued 56,740,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $680,880,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

HEPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). Equities research analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $15,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $25,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

