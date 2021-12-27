DA Davidson Begins Coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III alerts:

SPAQ opened at $9.90 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,381,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 249,992 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,118,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.