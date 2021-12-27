DA Davidson Begins Coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
SPAQ opened at $9.90 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.
About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
