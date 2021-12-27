Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 4,897 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $119.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.