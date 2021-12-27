Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $16.64 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 99,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,643,000. Analog Devices comprises about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $172.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

