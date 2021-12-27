Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 8,713 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $110.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $112.42.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.