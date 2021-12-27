Davidson Trust Co. Makes New $252,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $304.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.