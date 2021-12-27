Davidson Trust Co. Takes $439,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.