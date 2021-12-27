Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $43.31 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.87.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. The company had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.80%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

