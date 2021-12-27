Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Shares of DE opened at $349.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average of $353.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $262.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

