DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Tops $1.18 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $121.29 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.31 or 0.07970831 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,660.95 or 0.99920596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

