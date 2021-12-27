DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get DHT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DHT by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 107,271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 951,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,987. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $896.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. DHT has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.