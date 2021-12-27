Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

