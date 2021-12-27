Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,793,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,675 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $43,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.