DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $49.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.21.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Raine Capital LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $282,000. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DISH Network by 24.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 2,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,365. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

