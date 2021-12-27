DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading 7.7% Higher

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.38. 11,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 184,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

