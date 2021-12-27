Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

