Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 222,078 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 471,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 74,076 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,180. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

