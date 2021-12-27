Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,798. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.