Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. 156,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,343,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

