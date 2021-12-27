Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,335. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

