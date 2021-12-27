Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 29.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 45.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,572,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 92.0% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

LLY traded up $5.47 on Monday, hitting $278.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.