Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 141,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.