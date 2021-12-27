Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Cut by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

