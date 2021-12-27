Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of DOCS opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.56. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 123,145 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

