DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.78.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.44 on Thursday. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

