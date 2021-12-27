Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.39 or 0.07947877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.30 or 0.99990897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

