Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 953 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.