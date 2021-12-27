Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

