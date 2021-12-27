Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

EL opened at $365.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

