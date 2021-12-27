Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $347.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

