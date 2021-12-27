Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,737 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $435.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.12 and a 200-day moving average of $443.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

