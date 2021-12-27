Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $347.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

