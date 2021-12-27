Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 57.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,785 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,180,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,566,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 501.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 427,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 356,437 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.21 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

