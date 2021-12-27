Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.56 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $131.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $118.97 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.