Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332,846 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

