Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

