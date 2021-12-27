Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $347.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

