Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,972 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW opened at $130.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.