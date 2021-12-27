Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $49,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $60.69 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 216.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

