eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $35,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

