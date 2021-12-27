Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. 4,292,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,865. The firm has a market cap of $268.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.61. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

