Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $17.03 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

EFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 301.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

