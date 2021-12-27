EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $125.55 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

