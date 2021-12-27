EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $125.55 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.86.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

