Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $42,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 63,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

EMR opened at $91.28 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

